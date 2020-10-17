Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Delhi riots: ED files chargesheet against Tahir Hussain in money laundering case

Delhi riots: ED files chargesheet against Tahir Hussain in money laundering case

The ED was probing the allegation that Hussain and his linked persons laundered about Rs 1.10 crore funds by using purported shell or dummy companies to fuel the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the riots.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 18:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a chargesheet against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain for money laundering case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

The court has taken cognizance of the chargesheet and ordered that Hussain be produced in the court on October 19. Hussain is currently in jail for allegedly conspiracy in Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat took cognisance of the offences under section 3 (money laundering) read with section 70 (offences by companies) punishable under section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, against Hussain and co-accused Amit Gupta.

The ED was probing the allegation that Hussain and his linked persons laundered about Rs 1.10 crore funds by using purported shell or dummy companies to fuel the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the riots.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘LJP not a part of alliance,’ BJP reiterates ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Oct 17, 2020 18:22 IST
Ensure election-like arrangement for virus vaccine delivery: PM Modi
Oct 17, 2020 18:37 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: ABD hammers fifty as RCB beat RR by 7 wkts
Oct 17, 2020 19:10 IST
‘Peace and tranquillity on LAC ‘deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar
Oct 17, 2020 19:04 IST

latest news

‘Peace and tranquillity on LAC ‘deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar
Oct 17, 2020 19:04 IST
Early harvest, labour unavailability due to pandemic led to more farm fires
Oct 17, 2020 19:01 IST
Home secretary Ajay Bhalla’s tenure extended till August 2021
Oct 17, 2020 18:58 IST
Pope Francis removes Polish bishop accused of sex abuse cover-up
Oct 17, 2020 18:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.