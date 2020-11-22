Sections
Home / India News / Delhi riots: Police file charge sheet before court against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in UAPA case

Delhi riots: Police file charge sheet before court against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in UAPA case

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 21:53 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

The police filed the charge sheet before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat against Khalid and Imam under relevant sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (HT file photo)

The Delhi police Sunday filed a charge sheet before a court here against former JNU student leader Umar Khalid and student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to the “conspiracy” behind the February communal violence in the northeast part of the city.

The police filed the charge sheet before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat against Khalid and Imam under relevant sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The have also been accused of rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, murder, promoting enmity on the ground of religion, language, caste etc and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The offences entail a maximum punishment of death penalty.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between those who supported amendments in the citizenship law and those who opposed them.

The violence left at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

