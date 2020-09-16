Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Delhi Riots: What former police commissioner Neeraj Kumar says on Umar Khalid and Kapil Mishra

Delhi Riots: What former police commissioner Neeraj Kumar says on Umar Khalid and Kapil Mishra

“On the basis of limited inputs I have, I know that Delhi Police has come up with some technical evidence. It is not based on some heresy,” the former police chief said.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 22:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh,

Former Delhi Police commissioner Neeraj Kumar (Photo: HT)

Former commissioner of Delhi Police Neeraj Kumar supported Delhi police’s investigation into the violence that took place in northeast Delhi in February this year. On Wednesday, the Delhi Police named fifteen people in the charge sheet, accusing them of orchestrating the riots that killed at least 53 people and injured hundreds.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava wrote to veteran cop Julio Ribeiro, explaining to him that the investigation was being carried out without any discrimination based on caste or religion, and was backed by documentary and scientific evidence.

Former Delhi Police commissioner Neeraj Kumar believes Delhi Police is right and here is what he says.

* A lot of the points have already been explained by the police commissioner in his letter to Julio Ribeiro, said Neeraj Kumar. “But nonetheless, I am better placed than many of my colleagues who are expressing their anguish.



* “On the basis of limited inputs I have, I know that Delhi Police has come up with some technical evidence. It is not based on some heresy,” the former police chief said.

* Neeraj Kumar said the planning happened in a large scale. People were meeting at various places in Northeast Delhi, Kumar said. “There is lot of evidence not only against Umar Khalid, but also against members who are already arrested,” Neeraj Kumar said.

* “Some people have gone to the Delhi High Court urging direction to the Delhi Police to take action against Kapil Mishra. The issue is subjudice. I don’t want to defend Kapil Mishra. But I am giving a perspective. What he said didn’t incite riots,” Kumar said.

* Umar Khalid has not been made an accused just for his Amravati speech where he asked people to come out in protest during US president Donald Trump’s visit to India. Evidence against him are far more. His speech forms only a small portion of the body of the evidence that Delhi Police have, Neeraj Kumar said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve, attended Day 1 of Parliament monsoon session
Sep 16, 2020 22:39 IST
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Sep 16, 2020 21:34 IST
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Sep 16, 2020 19:39 IST
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Sep 16, 2020 18:47 IST

latest news

He’s 91 and worth billions. Now Jimmy Pattison is hunting deals
Sep 16, 2020 23:09 IST
Ridership on Aqua Line increases nearly fivefold within a week
Sep 16, 2020 23:09 IST
Covid death toll crosses 100 in Chandigarh, mayor among 366 +ve
Sep 16, 2020 23:07 IST
Biden advisers stress importance of masks, staying outdoors to fight Covid
Sep 16, 2020 23:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.