Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Delhi’s air quality may improve significantly in next 2 days: Ministry of Earth Sciences

Delhi’s air quality may improve significantly in next 2 days: Ministry of Earth Sciences

As per SAFAR, the ministry’s air quality monitor, wind speed is expected to pick up and this, along with improved ventilation, can influence the air quality positively in Delhi.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 15:42 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

Delhi recorded an AQI of 381 at noon. The 24-hour average AQI was 395 on Thursday (Arvind Yadav/HT file photo).

A significant improvement is likely in the national capital’s air quality over the next two days, a central government air quality monitoring agency said on Friday.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR, said that the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution was 19 per cent on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi air quality stays severe for most parts of day, settles at very poor

It was 36 per cent on Thursday, the maximum so far this season, 18 per cent on Wednesday, 23 per cent on Tuesday, 16 per cent on Monday, 19 per cent on Sunday and nine per cent on Saturday.

The number of farm fires in neighbouring states dropped from 2,912 on Wednesday – the highest so far this season – to 1,143 on Thursday.



Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) has improved marginally as predicted and remains in the high end of the very poor category, it said. The wind speed is expected to pick up and the improved ventilation is likely to influence air quality positively, SAFAR said.

A significant improvement is predicted by November 1 and the air quality is likely to slip back into the “poor” category, it said.

Delhi’s air quality entered the “severe” category for a brief period on Thursday, for the first time since January, as calm winds and low temperature allowed accumulation of pollutants amid a spike in farm fires.  On Friday morning, Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the “very poor” category.

The city recorded an AQI of 381 at noon. The 24-hour average AQI was 395 on Thursday. It was 297 on Wednesday, 312 on Tuesday, 353 on Monday, and 349 on Sunday.

Also Read | Centre brings new law to tackle NCR air crisis

Several monitoring stations, including at Shadipur (417), Patparganj (406), Bawana (447) and Mundka (427), recorded air quality in the “severe” category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’,201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Oct 30, 2020 16:09 IST
Eating out, grocery shopping riskier than air travel during Covid: Study
Oct 30, 2020 16:24 IST
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
Oct 30, 2020 14:35 IST
‘Bineesh Kodiyeri funded Bengaluru drug peddler’: Enforcement Directorate
Oct 30, 2020 14:48 IST

latest news

J&K Police arrest two LeT associates in Handwara; seize firearms
Oct 30, 2020 16:28 IST
PMRDA identifies three sites for Pune traders to shift business outside city
Oct 30, 2020 16:28 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: All eyes are on these seats in Phase 2
Oct 30, 2020 16:27 IST
Scientists trace modern dogs’ genetic legacy to Ice Age canines
Oct 30, 2020 16:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.