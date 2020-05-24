Delhi’s coronavirus tally breaches 13,000-mark, health minister says ‘41 Covid-19 zones de-contained’

Sections
The number of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi stands at 83, the minister said.

Updated: May 24, 2020 13:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, industan Times New Delhi

Earlier this week, the South Delhi district administration added two more areas to the list of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that 508 new Covid-19 infections were reported in the national capital till May 23 midnight. The coronavirus tally in Delhi now stands at 13,418, while 261 people have died due to coronavirus in Delhi, the minister added.

Jain also talked to reporters about the Covid-19 containment zones in the national capital, stating that the number of containment zones now stands at 83.

House numbers 600-800 in Hari Nagar, Rani Bagh and two houses at street number 8, Shastri Park have been declared as new containment zones. “Till now, 41 zones have been de-contained,” Jain said.

Earlier this week, the South Delhi district administration added two more areas to the list of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi.



South Delhi’s Zamrudpur in Greater Kailash and Dakshinpuri were added as Covid-19 containment zones.

This comes when the Delhi government has partially lifted restrictions on movement across the national capital amid lockdown 4.0 in a bid to restart economic activity.

 

Public transport, barring Delhi Metro, has resumed operation in Delhi on conditions. Standalone shops have also lifted shutters. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged citizens to show discipline amid the coronavirus crisis ensure that the virus does not spread further. He said that no relaxations will be provided in Covid-19 containment zones.

Large gatherings, places of worship, malls, educational institutes, theatres, dine-in restaurants, barbershops and salons are still shut in Delhi amid the fourth phase of the lockdown. “Vulnerable people” such as the elderly, pregnant women, children are urged to avoid stepping out of their homes.

