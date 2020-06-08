Delhi’s coronavirus tally climbs to 29,943 with 1,007 new cases; 17 deaths in last 24 hours

The Delhi government on Sunday announced setting up of 24x7 helpdesks in each of its hospitals to facilitate admissions of needy patients. (PTI PHOTO.)

The national capital on Monday reported 1,007 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths due to the coronavirus infection, taking Delhi’s total tally over the 29,000-mark to 29,943, according to Delhi Health Department data.

With 17 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the capital’s death toll has now mounted to 874. There are currently, 17,712 active coronavirus positive cases in the city.

Sixty-two Covid-19 deaths took place in Delhi from May 30 to June 6, and 27 of these fatalities occurred on June 5.

The highest spike of 1,513 fresh Covid-19 cases was recorded on June 3.

At least, 11,357 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease and been discharged from various hospitals. A total of 358 coronavirus patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The current doubling rate of the coronavirus infection in the national capital is 14 days, so Delhi is likely to see over 56,000 cases by the end of the next two weeks, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

“The expert committee, which was set up by us earlier, has said that the doubling rate is 14-15 days and currently the city has recorded 29,943 cases in total so by the end of two weeks, it is estimated to rise to 56,000,” the minister said.

Except for June 1, when Delhi saw a spike of 990 cases, it has been recording over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases every day from May 28 to June 7, the highest being 1,513 on June 3.

With 9,983 new coronavirus cases, India’s Covid-19 tally on Monday mounted to 256,611, according to the Union health ministry data. The country also recorded 206 deaths.

This is the fifth day in a row that India has reported more than 9,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day. The number of active cases in the country stands at 125,381 and the recovery rate at 48.35% with 124,094 people cured of the respiratory disease, according to the health ministry.