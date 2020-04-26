Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones near 100-mark. Complete list of 97 zones here
With 97 coronavirus containment zones recorded in the national capital on Sunday, the count neared 100. A month into lockdown, two more zones in Delhi were added to the list - areas from Kotla Mubarakpur and two streets from Majlis Park in Adarsh Nagar - indicating slight control over the virus spread by the authorities.
The two new zones were added on the day Delhi recorded 293 cases of Covid-19, taking its tally to 2918, the state health department said in its bulletin.
Eight people recovered on Sunday to take the total recoveries to 877. The national capital now has 1,987 active cases while the total number of deaths stood at 54.
Read full list here:
1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar
2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar
3. The affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension
4. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
5. Dinpur Village
6. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave
7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
9. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone
10. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
11. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
12. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi
13. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi
14. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave
15. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi
16. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash
17. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi
18. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash
19. B Block Jhangirpuri
20. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri
21. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri
22. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur
23. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092
24. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension
25. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj
26. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension
27. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension
28. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar
29. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave
30. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden; G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri
31. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
32. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
33. Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh
34. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi
35. Sadar Bazaar, Central District
36. Chandni Mahal, Central District
37. Nabi Karim, Central District
38. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084
39. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015
40. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar
41. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar
42. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden
43. In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi - 110063
44. In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur
45. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008
46. Shop No.- J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki village, New Delhi
47. Jain Mohalla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi
48. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No- 119
49. Gali No 1, 2 and 3, Block-D, Sangam Vihar, House No 112B, Gali No 2, New Delhi
50. Entire gali starting from house number G-54 to F-107 and Entire gali starting from house number CN-854 to 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlaqabad Village, Delhi
51. 1100 Wali Gali (house number 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (house number 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (house number 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi
52. Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi
53. Nawab Ganj Area, Delhi
54. House number-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi
55. G,H and I Block of Police Colony, Model Town
56. Street no. 6, A block, Abu Fazal enclave
57. Shaheen Bagh
58. Street no.s 3-5, East Ram Nagar
59. Shahdara
60. In and around area of C-105, Hari Nagar
61. In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar
62. H. No. 300, Gali No. 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi to H.No. 739/16 Gali No. 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi
63. In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No.2, Nangloi
64. In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar
65. Gali No. 26 and 26B, H.No. 2056 to 2092 and Gali No. 27 and 27B, H.No. 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension
66. Entire effected area around H.No. 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar
67. H.No. 153/B, 4th floor, Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
68. H.No. 716 to 785, H.No. 786 to 860, H.No. 861 to 950 K-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi
69. A Block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony
70. Israel Camp, Rang Puri Pahari
71. Budh Nagar, Inderpuri
72. Oberoi Apartment
73. G-1 2nd Floor Mansarovar Garden
74. E-51 and E-21 street 8, Shastri Park
75. T-606 street-18 Gautam Puri
76. A-97,98,99 near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park
77. Plot No. 1294 in Theke Wali Gali opposite DC Office in Kapashera
78. EA Block in Inderpuri
79. G-Block, Jahangirpuri , Delhi
80. Gali No. 24 to 28 Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi (Core Area)
81. Gali No. 26 & 26B, H.No. 2056 to 2092, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi
82. Gali No. 27 & 27B, H.No. 2063 to 2083 Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi
83. West Tilak Vihar area in Tilak Nagar
84. H. No. 34/156 to H. No. 34/189 (Resettlement Colony), Block-34, Tirlok Puri, Delhi 110091
85. Gali No. 2, 3 & 4 Devli Extension, Delhi
86. H.No. F-138 & F-139, Gali No. 1 (Shiv Mandir Wali Gali), Harsh Vihar,
Hari Nagar Extension, Delhi
87. F-313, Near Shiva Mandir Lado Sari and F-274, 2nd Floor of Lado Sari,
New Delhi
88. F-258, Campa Cola Gali Lado Sarai, New Delhi
89. RZF-756/7, Gali no 1 Band, Raj Nagar II Dwarka New Delhi
90. H. No. 15 to 101 Dayanand Vihar, Delhi-92
91. Entire affected area of Samshi Talab, Mehrauli including A-3, lake of view apartment, Mehrauli, Delhi
92. Gali No. 18, H.No. 701/23 to 500/36B, Vijay Park, Maujpur, Delhi
93. Gali number 3 Shalimar village
94. Gali number 9, Shalimar village
95. Block X, gali number 1-3 of Yadav villa
96. New Addition today at S.No. 39 & 47
96. Whole Kumhar Gali (H. No 1751 to 1851) to Chaupal Chowk Kotla Mubarakpur
97. Gali no 3,4 and 6 Majlis Park, Adarsh Nagar