Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones near 100-mark. Complete list of 97 zones here

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police and paramilitary personnel keep vigil near the Jama Masjid during lockdown, ahead of Ramzan in New Delhi, India. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

With 97 coronavirus containment zones recorded in the national capital on Sunday, the count neared 100. A month into lockdown, two more zones in Delhi were added to the list - areas from Kotla Mubarakpur and two streets from Majlis Park in Adarsh Nagar - indicating slight control over the virus spread by the authorities.

The two new zones were added on the day Delhi recorded 293 cases of Covid-19, taking its tally to 2918, the state health department said in its bulletin.

Eight people recovered on Sunday to take the total recoveries to 877. The national capital now has 1,987 active cases while the total number of deaths stood at 54.

Read full list here:

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar

3. The affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension

4. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

5. Dinpur Village

6. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave

7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

9. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone

10. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

11. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

12. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi

13. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi

14. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave

15. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi

16. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash

17. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi

18. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash

19. B Block Jhangirpuri

20. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri

21. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri

22. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur

23. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092

24. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension

25. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj

26. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension

27. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension

28. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

29. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave

30. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden; G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

31. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

32. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

33. Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh

34. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi

35. Sadar Bazaar, Central District

36. Chandni Mahal, Central District

37. Nabi Karim, Central District

38. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084

39. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015

40. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar

41. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar

42. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden

43. In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi - 110063

44. In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur

45. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008

46. Shop No.- J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki village, New Delhi

47. Jain Mohalla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi

48. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No- 119

49. Gali No 1, 2 and 3, Block-D, Sangam Vihar, House No 112B, Gali No 2, New Delhi

50. Entire gali starting from house number G-54 to F-107 and Entire gali starting from house number CN-854 to 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlaqabad Village, Delhi

51. 1100 Wali Gali (house number 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (house number 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (house number 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi

52. Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi

53. Nawab Ganj Area, Delhi

54. House number-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi

55. G,H and I Block of Police Colony, Model Town

56. Street no. 6, A block, Abu Fazal enclave

57. Shaheen Bagh

58. Street no.s 3-5, East Ram Nagar

59. Shahdara

60. In and around area of C-105, Hari Nagar

61. In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar

62. H. No. 300, Gali No. 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi to H.No. 739/16 Gali No. 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi

63. In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No.2, Nangloi

64. In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar

65. Gali No. 26 and 26B, H.No. 2056 to 2092 and Gali No. 27 and 27B, H.No. 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension

66. Entire effected area around H.No. 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar

67. H.No. 153/B, 4th floor, Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

68. H.No. 716 to 785, H.No. 786 to 860, H.No. 861 to 950 K-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi

69. A Block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony

70. Israel Camp, Rang Puri Pahari

71. Budh Nagar, Inderpuri

72. Oberoi Apartment

73. G-1 2nd Floor Mansarovar Garden

74. E-51 and E-21 street 8, Shastri Park

75. T-606 street-18 Gautam Puri

76. A-97,98,99 near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park

77. Plot No. 1294 in Theke Wali Gali opposite DC Office in Kapashera

78. EA Block in Inderpuri

79. G-Block, Jahangirpuri , Delhi

80. Gali No. 24 to 28 Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi (Core Area)

81. Gali No. 26 & 26B, H.No. 2056 to 2092, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi

82. Gali No. 27 & 27B, H.No. 2063 to 2083 Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi

83. West Tilak Vihar area in Tilak Nagar

84. H. No. 34/156 to H. No. 34/189 (Resettlement Colony), Block-34, Tirlok Puri, Delhi 110091

85. Gali No. 2, 3 & 4 Devli Extension, Delhi

86. H.No. F-138 & F-139, Gali No. 1 (Shiv Mandir Wali Gali), Harsh Vihar,

Hari Nagar Extension, Delhi

87. F-313, Near Shiva Mandir Lado Sari and F-274, 2nd Floor of Lado Sari,

New Delhi

88. F-258, Campa Cola Gali Lado Sarai, New Delhi

89. RZF-756/7, Gali no 1 Band, Raj Nagar II Dwarka New Delhi

90. H. No. 15 to 101 Dayanand Vihar, Delhi-92

91. Entire affected area of Samshi Talab, Mehrauli including A-3, lake of view apartment, Mehrauli, Delhi

92. Gali No. 18, H.No. 701/23 to 500/36B, Vijay Park, Maujpur, Delhi

93. Gali number 3 Shalimar village

94. Gali number 9, Shalimar village

95. Block X, gali number 1-3 of Yadav villa

96. New Addition today at S.No. 39 & 47

96. Whole Kumhar Gali (H. No 1751 to 1851) to Chaupal Chowk Kotla Mubarakpur

97. Gali no 3,4 and 6 Majlis Park, Adarsh Nagar