Delhi’s Covid-19 count soars past 80,000-mark with 2,948 fresh cases

Sixty six coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection in Delhi in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 2,558.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 19:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Eight states, which include Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have contributed 85.5 per cent of the active Covid-19 caseload and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease in India has occurred in these states. (AFP PHOTO.)

The national capital on Saturday recorded a spike of 2,948 new Covid-19 cases taking Delhi’s total coronavirus tally past the 80,000-mark to 80,188, data from the state health department said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Delhi is 28,329 while 49,301 patients have recovered from the infection and been discharged. In the last 24 hours, 2,210 patients have recovered from the infectious disease.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, Delhi had overtaken Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country recording a huge spike in coronavirus cases. Delhi, Chennai, Thane, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Faridabad are among the 10 districts and cities that account for 54.47 per cent of the total viral caseload, the Union health ministry has indicated.



Eight states, which include Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have contributed 85.5 per cent of the active Covid-19 caseload and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease in India has occurred in these states.

On Saturday, the health ministry briefed the Group of Ministers on Covid-19 regarding the coronavirus situation in the country and outlined efforts to boost healthcare infrastructure, which is currently overwhelmed due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases

India on Saturday reported five lakh Covid-19 cases with the worst single-day jump of 18,552 positive cases. The country’s death toll has climbed to 15,685.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the country’s recovery rate from the infectious disease is now at an encouraging 58%. Nearly 3 lakh people have recovered from the pathogen out of the total caseload of 5,08,953 so far since the outbreak of the disease.

