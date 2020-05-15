Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895

On Thursday, the city had recorded 472 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi so far. (BURHAAN KINU/HT PHOTO.)

Delhi reported 425 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 8,895 including 5,254 active cases and 3,518 patients who have recovered, according to data from the Delhi health department.

In a health bulletin issued on Friday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from the coronavirus infection in the national capital has risen to 123. The national capital, however, did not report any deaths due to coronavirus in the last twenty-four hours, the data revealed.

It said cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be Covid-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 8,470, including 115 deaths.

India’s Covid-19 tally has climbed to 81,970, with an increase of 3,967 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with the maximum number of Covid-19 cases with 27,524 patients of whom, 6,059 patients have been cured and discharged and 1,019 have died of the disease.

Tamil Nadu has a tally of 9,674 Covid-19 cases inclusive of 2,240 patients cured and discharged and 66 fatalities.

Gujarat has a total of 9,591 cases which include 3,753 patients cured and discharged while 586 have lost their lives due to coronavirus.