Delhi’s Covid-19 tally climbs to 3,515 with 76 new cases, death toll now 59

A view of an empty road outside New Delhi’s Jama Masjid during lockdown on Thursday. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Delhi reported 76 more cases of Covid-19 and three deaths on Thursday, according to the state health department’s data released late night.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital now stands at 3,515 including 2,362 active cases.

A total of 1,094 people have recovered while the three casualties took the death toll to 59.

Unlike other days, it did not give the data on the number of tests carried out in the last 24 hours.

In another development, the Delhi government’s Disaster Management Authority issued a notification saying screening of all residents living in containment zones will be carried out at least thrice within 14 days under Covid-19 protocol.

Earlier in the day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the tag of containment zone was being lifted from Vardhman Apartment in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area.

“We had implemented Operation SHIELD to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Vardhman apartment. In the last four weeks, no new case has been reported and today the apartment is being de-contained,” Kejriwal said, according to ANI.

He also said that his government was making arrangements to bring back the city’s students stranded in Kota in Rajasthan due to the lockdown.

The Delhi Police and the state government were also working on modalities of movement of migrant labourers.