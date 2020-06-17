Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 47K after another record single-day spike

Relatives perform last rites of a family member who died of Covid -19 in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

The national capital recorded its highest spike of 2,414 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday taking tally to 47,102 while 67 casualties took the death toll to 1,904, the Delhi health department said.

A total of 510 people were declared cured/discharged on Wednesday. The cumulative number of cured/discharged now stands at 17,457. There are 27,741 active Covid-19 cases in the national capital now.

Among the news cases on Wednesday was Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain who tested positive a day after his first report came out negative.

Another AAP MLA, Atishi also said she had tested positive for coronavirus.

Delhi’s Covid-19 count went past the 2,000 mark after remaining below it for the last two days.

As the national tries to staves of a surge in Covid-19 cases, a high-level committee formed on Sunday after Union home minister Amit Shah’s meeting with Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi chief minister Arvinf Kejriwal and Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal to look into testing rates in Delhi has decided to fix the price at Rs 2,400.