Delhi’s Covid-19 tally goes over 92K, casualties rise to 2,864

Over 63,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi while active cases are now more than 26,000.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People wait for their turn to give blood sample for Covid-19 test at a dispensary in Bhagirathi Vihar, in New Delhi. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally reached 92,175 on Thursday with the addition of 2,373 new cases while the death toll climbed to 2,864, the state health department said.

A total of 3,016 patients were discharged during the day taking the number of recoveries to 63,007. The national capital now has 26,304 active cases.

There were 61 casualties on Thursday that took the death toll to 2,864.

A total of 20, 822 tests were conducted including 10,978 RT-PCR tests and 9,844 rapid antigen tests.



Shortly before the Delhi health department released Thursday’s figures, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the Covid-19 pandemic in the National Capital Region (NCR) in a high-level meeting that chief ministers of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana besides the Union Health minister attended.

Shah emphasised on carrying out more Covid-19 tests using rapid antigen kits and suggested that focus should be on reducing mortality rate by ensuring early hospitalisation of patients.

Earlier in the day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the capital’s first plasma bank at the at state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Kejriwal said Covid-19 patients can donate their plasma 14 days after recovery and hoped that plasma therapy will help in reducing Covid-19 casualties.

