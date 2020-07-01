Sections
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally nears 90K mark, death toll now over 8,000

Out of a Covid-19 tally of 89, 802, Delhi has 27,007 active cases.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia reviewing the 500-bedded Covid Care Centre being set up by Delhi government at the Commonwealth Games Village. (https://twitter.com/CMODelhi)

Delhi’s Covid-10 tall neared 90,000 with 2,442 new cases on Wednesday even as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the situation in the national capital seemed to be improving.

The new cases have taken Delhi’s tally to 89,802 including 27,007 active cases, the state health department said. A total of 59,992 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated cases while the death toll rose to 2,803 with 61 casualties on Wednesday.

A total of 19,956 tests were conducted on Wednesday including 9,913 RT-PCR tests and 10,043 rapid antigen tests.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal warned against complacency while saying that the Covid-19 situation in Delhi seemed to be improving in the last few days.



Kejriwal said that nearly one month ago when the lockdown was relaxed, it was assumed the cases would increase in the national capital.

“After much effort, we have come out of the situation that was a month ago. We will continue our team work. There is a proverb - ‘Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst’. We will continue our preparations to deal with any situation,” he said.

The chief minister also described the national capital’s recovery rate as “very good” which now stands at 64%, up from 38% a month ago. He also said that the Covid-19 death rate in Delhi has also come down.

Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia also reviewed the preparedness at the 500-bedded Covid Care Centre being set up by Delhi government at the Commonwealth Games Village.

The facility is likely to accept patients from Monday, officials said.

