Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rises by 2,899 on Sunday to reach 83,077 cases

Delhi recorded 2,889 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday taking the tally to over 83,077 cases including 2,623 casualties so far, according to the health department’s daily bulletin. The capital saw more discharges on Sunday—3,306 – taking the total number of recoveries to 52,607, which roughly translates into a 63% recovery rate compared to the national average of 58.5%. A total of 65 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, cases till date.

The capital has been scaling up its testing capacity consistently to reach 20,080 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests conducted so far are only a touch shy of the 5 lakh mark at 498,416. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have conducted close to 8 lakh tests in comparison.

As on Sunday, the total number of containment zones in Delhi stand at 417.

The capital currently has close to 13,000 hospital beds available for treatment of Covid patients out of which 6,014 are occupied and 7,397 are vacant. In dedicated Covid care centres, out of 5,909 beds, 1,558 are occupied while the remaining 4,351 are available.

The Delhi government has issued an order for additional creation of hospital beds by identifying banquets capable of housing at least a 100-bed facility in every district and attached it to hospitals in the city for management and daily operations.

An order has also been issued regarding operationalization of 450 beds in Burari hospital in phased manner, according to the health bulletin.

Earlier today Union home minister Amit Shah had sought to allay fears over Coved cases in Delhi reaching alarming stage and ruled out a scenario of 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July as was predicted by one of the models which was quoted by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. Shah said that situation had been controlled with the joint efforts of central and Delhi governments enforced through a series of multi-agency meetings to improve coordination at various levels.

Amit Shah says cases in Delhi will not reach 5.5 lakh by July end as was feared by Delhi government

“We will be in good condition (By July 31st) because we have laid stress on preventive steps including more tests and contact tracing,” Shah had told ANI in an interview on Sunday.

Shah also ruled out fears of community transmissions having begun in Delhi.