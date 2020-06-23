Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Delhi’s Covid centre, 10 times bigger than China’s largest, to start this week

Delhi’s Covid centre, 10 times bigger than China’s largest, to start this week

Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier this month asked Lt Governor Anil Baijal to reach out to the voluntary sector to help the Delhi government rapidly expand its capacity to accommodate and treat Covid-19 patients.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital in Delhi this month, signalling the Centre’s greater role in working with the city government to handle the Covid-19 outbreak (HT Photo)

Home Minister Amit Shah has roped in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police medical personnel to run India’s biggest facility being set up for Covid patients in south Delhi. The facility, being set up at a Radha Soami Satsang Beas complex in Chattarpur, would be able to accommodate over 10,200 patients.

The Chattarpur facility, the size of 15 football fields, has been named Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital.

“This would be 10 times bigger than the field facility for Covid patients that was temporarily set up in China’s Leishenshan to accommodate 1,000 patients,” said a senior Home Ministry official. Back in February, Chinese diplomats had put out a video of the construction of the hospital to showcase what was then considered a feat.

Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier this month asked Lt Governor Anil Baijal to reach out to the voluntary sector to help the Delhi government rapidly expand its capacity to accommodate and treat Covid-19 patients. The spiritual organisation, which had earlier operated camps for migrants at some of its facilities in other parts of the country, was the first one to respond to Lt Governor Baijal’s outreach.



Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital

Beds being placed in enclosures spread across 1,10,554 square metre
Number of Enclosures for patients 88
No. of enclosures with oxygen supply
Patients accommodated in these enclosures 10,200
Nursing Stations 44
Number of enclosures of patients 88
General Doctors 800
Specialist Doctors 70
Clinical Supervision 25
Nurses 1375
Pharmacists/store managers 20

The organisation has told the government that it would be able to provide meals for the patients.

Shah is expected to visit the facility later this week, possibly Thursday, the deadline for officials to operationalise the first 2,000 beds. The remaining beds are targeted to be set up by 3 July.

The facility, an official said, had come to symbolise the growing role played by the Union home minister in scaling up the city’s infrastructure to meet the challenge.

The Delhi government had earlier projected that the city’s Covid count would rise to 1 lakh cases by this month-end that would require about 15,000 beds. AIIMS director Randeep Guleria had later indicated that this model may have overestimated the extent of the spread but backed moves to prep for the worst-case scenario.

Shah, officials said, had asked the ITBP to help staff the Covid centre’s medical personnel. Once the 10,200 beds are operationalised, there would be a requirement for 800 general doctors and 70 specialist doctors apart from nearly 1,400 nurses.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Is the music industry run on favouritism: We bring you both sides
Jun 23, 2020 15:05 IST
Pig trial of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine shows promise with two shots
Jun 23, 2020 15:00 IST
Rupee jumps 37 paise to 75.66 against US dollar
Jun 23, 2020 14:59 IST
Simple oral health measures improves athletes’ performance
Jun 23, 2020 14:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.