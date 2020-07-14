Sections
Home / India News / ‘Delhi’s education model has made history’: Kejriwal lauds govt schools’ performance in Class 12 CBSE exams

Kejriwal’s comments came after 98 percent of students across Delhi government schools passed the Class 12 CBSE exams.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 13:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Delhi chief minister expressed happiness over government schools’ performance in Class 12 CBSE exams and said that the education model in the national capital has scripted history today. Kejriwal’s comments came after 98 percent of students (97.92 percent) across Delhi government schools passed the Class 12 CBSE exams.

“Amid the pandemic, I have good news for you. Delhi’s kids have done a wonderful job by achieving 98 percent pass percent in CBSE Class 12 exams,” Kejriwal said. The chief minister said he believed this is an unprecedented feat. “I don’t think the combined CBSE Class 12 result of states across India could have ever matched this figure in our history,” he stated.

The chief minister said that of total 916 government schools in Delhi, over 300 schools have reported 100 percent pass results in CBSE Class 12 exams this year.

