Delhi's gets its first plasma bank for Covid-19 treatment

Delhi’s gets its first plasma bank for Covid-19 treatment

The Delhi government has been backing plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid-19.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Dy CM Manish Sisodia talking to a plasma donor after inaugurating Delhi’s first Plasma Bank at ILBS. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inaugurated the national capital’s first plasma bank at state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Kejriwal said Covid-19 patients can donate their plasma 14 days after recovery. He expressed hope that plasma therapy will help in reducing Covid-19 casualties.

“The plasma bank has begun operations at Delhi govt’s ILBS Hospital and will provide plasma to Delhi’s Covid hospitals,” the CM tweeted.

He said those aged between 18 and 60 and weighing not less than 50 kg can donate their plasma for COVID-19 patients, according to PTI.



Delhi’s Covid-19 tally stands at close to 90,000 and over 2,000 people have died of the disease.

Under plasma therapy, antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from Covid-19 are taken and transfused into a coronavirus infected patient to boost the immune system to fight the infection.

Plasma is the almost-clear liquid left behind after red and white blood cells and platelets are removed from the blood.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had announced that it will set up a plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients in the city.

The services of the plasma bank can be availed by patients admitted in both government and private hospitals, but it has to be recommended by a doctor, Kejriwal had said.

Last week, the chief minister had said that plasma therapy in Lok Nayak Hospital has helped reduce death rate by around 50%.

