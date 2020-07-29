Delhi’s recovery rate reaches 88.9% as discharges outscore fresh cases yet again

Delhi recorded 1,035 fresh Coved 19 cases on Wednesday to take the total number of infections in the capital to 1,33,310 till date. However, a greater number of patients—1,126-- were discharged on Wednesday after they were declared to have been cured by the authorities. This means that the total number of active coronavirus patients in the city is declining consistently to reach 10,779 as on Wednesday since 1,18,633 patients have been discharged so far.

The number of fresh cases registered on Wednesday is a fraction less than Tuesday’s 1,056 new cases.

The improving situation has prompted the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal to delink 77 banquet halls and 40 hotels that were to be converted into Coved medical facilities. As Kejriwal has stated, the city has currently over 18,000 vacant beds in three type of designated Covid treatment facilities, hence the decision to delink the hotels and banquet halls.

The decision was taken after the chief minister reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the city.

“Some hotels were attached to hospitals to increase the number of Covid beds. In view of the improving situation and all hotel beds lying vacant for the last many days, these hotels are now being released,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The hotels and banquet halls were attached to increase the capacity for treating coronavirus patients as an emergency measure in June, when new cases were witnessing an upward spiral putting pressure on the existing health infrastructure.

24 deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours taking the toll to 3,907. On Tuesday, 28 Covid deaths were reported. However, Monday marked another important landmark in Delhi’s continuous recovery from the disease with Delhi’s biggest coronavirus treatment facility of Lok Nayak hospital not reporting even a single death.

The hospital has been recording a couple of deaths daily since it started treating Covid-19 patients in March. The number of deaths had shot up to 10 to 15 a day in June when the disease was at its peak in Delhi.

According to data shared by the chief minister’s office earlier this month, the daily death toll due to Covid-19 in Delhi had reached 101 in June. In comparison, Delhi recorded 27 deaths on average every day during the last week.