Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Delhi’s recovery rate reaches 88.9% as discharges outscore fresh cases yet again

Delhi’s recovery rate reaches 88.9% as discharges outscore fresh cases yet again

Delhi has shown continuous improvement in containment of coronavirus situation.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 19:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has delinked hotels and banquet halls from Covid treatment hospitals. (ANI Photo)

Delhi recorded 1,035 fresh Coved 19 cases on Wednesday to take the total number of infections in the capital to 1,33,310 till date. However, a greater number of patients—1,126-- were discharged on Wednesday after they were declared to have been cured by the authorities. This means that the total number of active coronavirus patients in the city is declining consistently to reach 10,779 as on Wednesday since 1,18,633 patients have been discharged so far.

The number of fresh cases registered on Wednesday is a fraction less than Tuesday’s 1,056 new cases.

The improving situation has prompted the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal to delink 77 banquet halls and 40 hotels that were to be converted into Coved medical facilities. As Kejriwal has stated, the city has currently over 18,000 vacant beds in three type of designated Covid treatment facilities, hence the decision to delink the hotels and banquet halls.

The decision was taken after the chief minister reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the city.



“Some hotels were attached to hospitals to increase the number of Covid beds. In view of the improving situation and all hotel beds lying vacant for the last many days, these hotels are now being released,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The hotels and banquet halls were attached to increase the capacity for treating coronavirus patients as an emergency measure in June, when new cases were witnessing an upward spiral putting pressure on the existing health infrastructure.

24 deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours taking the toll to 3,907. On Tuesday, 28 Covid deaths were reported. However, Monday marked another important landmark in Delhi’s continuous recovery from the disease with Delhi’s biggest coronavirus treatment facility of Lok Nayak hospital not reporting even a single death.

The hospital has been recording a couple of deaths daily since it started treating Covid-19 patients in March. The number of deaths had shot up to 10 to 15 a day in June when the disease was at its peak in Delhi.

According to data shared by the chief minister’s office earlier this month, the daily death toll due to Covid-19 in Delhi had reached 101 in June. In comparison, Delhi recorded 27 deaths on average every day during the last week.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi’s recovery rate reaches 88.9% as discharges outscore fresh cases yet again
Jul 29, 2020 19:14 IST
Disha drops fire emoji on Tiger’s photo, Krishna feels he’s Hollywood-ready
Jul 29, 2020 19:12 IST
Brick kiln owner’s murder: Close to cracking case, say Ludhiana police
Jul 29, 2020 19:16 IST
Rs 14 crore project to renovate Mohali city’s water supply system: Minister
Jul 29, 2020 19:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.