Delhi schools to remain closed for all students till October 5, says Delhi govt

Previously, the government had said it would allow senior students to come to schools if they need any guidance from their teachers.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 16:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

No schools will reopen in Delhi from September 21, the government has said. (PTI)

All schools in the national capital will continue to remain closed till October 5 in view of the rising number of the cases, the Delhi government announced on Friday.

“All government and private schools will remain closed for all students till October 5. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual,” an official order issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said. School principals are authorised to call “staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes or any other work”, it said.

Previously, the government had said it would allow senior students to come to schools if they need any guidance from their teachers. But now the government has made it clear that there will be no partial reopening of the schools — not for any student.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

From September 21, schools in a few states are resuming as Centre has given a go-ahead in its Unlock 4 guidelines.

The national capital on Thursday recorded 4,432 new cases of the coronavirus disease.

