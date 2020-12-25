Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Delhi sees 758 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since August 16

Delhi sees 758 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since August 16

Delhi’s tally of the coronavirus disease rose to 621,439 on Friday, the government’s data showed. On Thursday, the city had logged 1,063 cases.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 21:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

New Delhi, India - Dec. 25, 2020: A health worker collects a swab sample from travellers for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in New Delhi, India, on Friday, December 25, 2020. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

A day after Delhi reported more than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), new infections in the national capital registered a sharp fall on Friday. The city recorded 758 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in more than four months, the government’s latest health bulletin showed. Delhi had recorded 787 cases on August 17 and 652 infections on August 16. With the latest rise, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally reached 621,439, the bulletin showed.

 

Data showed 1,370 patients recovered from the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in Delhi to 603,758 or 97.15% of total cases. During the same period, the disease claimed 30 more lives, taking the death toll to 10,414 or 1.67% of total cases. Active cases, meanwhile, fell further to 7,267 or 1.17% of the caseload. The data also showed that 3,762 people were in home isolation, their number falling by 176, while that of those currently in hospitals also fell, and is currently at 2,747, down by 161.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Delhi’s latest number of positive cases were from 85,749 tests in the last 24 hours, the data showed. This is 4,171 less than the previous test mark of 89,920 from which a total of 1,063 positive cases were reported on Thursday.

The pandemic situation in the city, which had emerged as the epicentre of the country’s surge of Covid-19 cases during the festive season last month, has improved considerably. Addressing a press conference last week, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that Delhi “seems to have overcome the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.” Kejriwal had said during his virtual conference that from a peak of 8,600 cases a day in November, the capital’s Covid-19 situation seems to have “significantly improved.”

Also Read | Covid-19: Delhi has overcome third wave, says Kejriwal

On Thursday, the chief minister said that around 5.1 million people will be the first in line for vaccination in Delhi, as and when one begins. Kejriwal added that Delhi’s current storage capacity was for 7.4 million doses, which, he claimed, would be expanded to 11.5 million in a week.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

From BJP to Mamata Banerjee, a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata
by HT Correspondent
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
What’s in Centre’s trial run ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout
by hindustantimes.com, Edited by Meenakshi Ray
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
by Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Pvt firm to maintain public toilets in Ludhiana
by HT Correspondent
BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
by Divya Chandrababu
Long holiday weekend sees heavy rush on highways
by Dheeraj Bengrut
Mastermind of ₹1 billion GST fraud held in Panipat
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.