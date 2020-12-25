Delhi sees 758 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since August 16

A day after Delhi reported more than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), new infections in the national capital registered a sharp fall on Friday. The city recorded 758 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in more than four months, the government’s latest health bulletin showed. Delhi had recorded 787 cases on August 17 and 652 infections on August 16. With the latest rise, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally reached 621,439, the bulletin showed.

Data showed 1,370 patients recovered from the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in Delhi to 603,758 or 97.15% of total cases. During the same period, the disease claimed 30 more lives, taking the death toll to 10,414 or 1.67% of total cases. Active cases, meanwhile, fell further to 7,267 or 1.17% of the caseload. The data also showed that 3,762 people were in home isolation, their number falling by 176, while that of those currently in hospitals also fell, and is currently at 2,747, down by 161.

Delhi’s latest number of positive cases were from 85,749 tests in the last 24 hours, the data showed. This is 4,171 less than the previous test mark of 89,920 from which a total of 1,063 positive cases were reported on Thursday.

The pandemic situation in the city, which had emerged as the epicentre of the country’s surge of Covid-19 cases during the festive season last month, has improved considerably. Addressing a press conference last week, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that Delhi “seems to have overcome the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.” Kejriwal had said during his virtual conference that from a peak of 8,600 cases a day in November, the capital’s Covid-19 situation seems to have “significantly improved.”

On Thursday, the chief minister said that around 5.1 million people will be the first in line for vaccination in Delhi, as and when one begins. Kejriwal added that Delhi’s current storage capacity was for 7.4 million doses, which, he claimed, would be expanded to 11.5 million in a week.