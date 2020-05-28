Delhi sees highest single-day spike with1,024 new Covid-19 cases, tally touches 16,281

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This is the first time that over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported in a single day in the national capital. (ANI PHOTO.)

Delhi on Thursday registered a record spike of 1,024 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump till date, taking the national capital’s total coronavirus tally to 16,281, according to state health department data.

There were no deaths reported in Delhi during the last 24 hours and the death toll due to the highly infectious disease now stands at 316 in the national capital.

At least, 231 coronavirus positive patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals on Thursday.

Till date, a total of 7,495 coronavirus patients have recovered and been sent home.

The previous highest single-day spike of 792 cases was recorded a day earlier on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases had been 15,257 in Delhi, with the death toll at 303.

A total of 129 Covid-19 positive patients were admitted on Thursday in the capital’s Dedicated Covid Health Centres.

The Delhi health department’s bulletin, however, added that the cumulative death figure of the capital refers to the fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be Covid-19, according to a report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case-sheets received from various hospitals.

India’s total Covid-19 count climbed to 1,58,333 on Thursday, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data.