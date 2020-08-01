Sections
Delhi to conduct sero surveillance from today to map Covid-19 trend

Findings from the sero survey serve as important data to guide Covid-19 containment strategies.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 12:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A medical personnel collects a blood sample during a serological survey in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Serological survey for Covid-19 in Delhi will begin from Saturday, health minister Satyendar Jain said. describing the process a technical one but significant in the fight against the disease. The minister also said that the coronavirus situation in the national capital is improving.

Last month, Jain had announced that the administration will conduct sero survey across the national capital every month. The health minister said that the exercise will be carried out from the 1st till the 5th of every month. The findings from the last sero surveillance in Delhi suggested that the national capital has crossed its Covid-19 peak.

Also read: Another one-day spike of over 57,000 Covid-19 cases pushes India’s tally to nearly 1.7 million

 

The survey reported that on an average 23.48 percent of residents across the national capital have Covid-19 antibodies. The study, which was conducted by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) also indicated that a large number of patients remain asymptomatic. The survey was conducted between June 27 and July 10.



Findings from the sero survey serve as important data to guide containment strategies - an exercise, that experts believe, is essential to be carried out periodically to know the exact burden of the disease and device appropriate strategies.

The national capital has reported over 80 percent Covid-19 rate with over 1.2 lakh people beating the disease or being discharged from the hospital. The Covid-19 death toll in Delhi stands at 3,963 while the number of active cases is nearly 11,000.

In a sharpest single-day rise, India reported 57,118 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. With this, the country’s coronavirus caseload nears 1.7 million. The country’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 36,511 - fifth highest in the world while nearly 11 lakh people have recovered from the infection across the country.

