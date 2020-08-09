Sections
Home / India News / Delhi to get moderate to heavy rain for next four days beginning today: IMD

Delhi to get moderate to heavy rain for next four days beginning today: IMD

The weather agency indicated that the southwest monsoon will become active again in the coastal areas of Maharashtra on August 10 and it has also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Delhi beginning Sunday. Moderate to heavy rainfall activity in the national capital is likely to continue over the next four days, till Wednesday.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 15:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The IMD said light to moderate showers were reported from many places in south and south west Delhi. (HT PHOTO.)

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur over national capital Delhi, including areas near IGI Airport, Safdarjung, Dwarka and Bahadurgarh on Sunday afternoon and evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather agency indicated that the southwest monsoon will become active again in the coastal areas of Maharashtra on August 10 and it has also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Delhi beginning Sunday. Moderate to heavy rainfall activity in the national capital is likely to continue over the next four days, till Wednesday, according to the IMD.

Sporadic spells of rain on Sunday brought some relief to people living in Delhi from the sultry weather conditions that had been prevailing in the national capital and adjoining areas over the last one week. The IMD said light to moderate showers were reported from many places in south and south west Delhi.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting center, said the monsoon trough is likely to shift northward and will stay close to Delhi-NCR from Sunday to Wednesday.



“During this period, southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will reach Haryana, Delhi-NCR and west Uttar Pradesh in lower levels. A cyclonic circulation will also develop over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining UP at the same time,” he said.

For northern India, the department has issued a yellow weather warning for Himachal Pradesh for the next two days, and it predicted heavy rains for Haryana and Punjab and lights showers for Rajasthan, which saw light rainfall on Saturday too.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Oli lights up Ayodhya row again, says Lord Ram was born in Nepal
Aug 09, 2020 16:15 IST
Air India Express pilot Captain Deepak Sathe’s mortal remains reach Mumbai
Aug 09, 2020 16:09 IST
Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Wishes to share with your family and friends
Aug 09, 2020 16:07 IST
Sunny Leone attacks husband Daniel Weber with a water balloon. Watch
Aug 09, 2020 15:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.