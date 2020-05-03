Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal

The Delhi Metro will remain shut during the lockdown and shops selling essential items will continue to be open. (PTI)

The Delhi government will implement all lockdown relaxations that have been prescribed by the Union home ministry, despite the national capital being completely in the red zone with a high concentration of Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

All Delhi government offices engaged in essential services will function with full strength and private offices will be allowed to function with 33 per cent strength, Kejriwal announced via a video conference.

“The time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus. The lockdown was necessary to contain Covid-19, but Delhi is fully ready to relax lockdown restrictions,” the Delhi chief minister said.

ALSO READ | Covid-19 lockdown 3.0: India’s national lockdown extended again. All you need to know

“I have been getting multiple calls and queries on what will open and what all are likely to remain shut. All standalone shops in residential colonies, neighbourhood shops not only those selling essential items will be allowed to operate. If you have a four-wheeler apart from the driver only two more people will be allowed. No pillion riders will be allowed on two-wheelers,” he said.

Clarity on the relaxations came barely two days after the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown for another two weeks on Friday. The lockdown will now continue till May 17.

The lockdown was earlier scheduled to be lifted today on May 3.

The Delhi Metro will remain shut during the lockdown and shops selling essential items will continue to be open.

“I will suggest to the Centre to declare only containment areas in the city as red zones and not the entire district. Suspension of travel by flight, Delhi Metro and bus services will continue in the national capital,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi govt will take strict action against those found spitting in public places.

Delivery of essential goods through e-commerce portals will continue but the e-retailers will not be allowed to sell non essential items online nor deliver any such goods to consumers.

Malls, cinemas, salons, market complexes and any such place where crowds can gather will remain shut, the Delhi CM said.