Delhi to make up for August rainfall deficit in the next three days

Data shows that the Safdarjung Observatory, representative of the national Capital’s weather, observed a rainfall surplus of 8.9%, Palam received a surplus of 7.2% and Lodhi Road received a rainfall surplus of 19.1% between June 1 and August 17.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 10:43 IST

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Scientists at IMD said that even though the monthly rainfall statistics for August still show a 23% deficit, there is a forecast of heavy rain on August 18, 19, and 20, and the deficit could well be covered in the next few days. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)

After getting off to a rocky start, this year’s monsoon has managed to provide Delhi with surplus rainfall. India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows that between June 1 and August 17, Delhi received 8.9% surplus rainfall. Meanwhile, there is a forecast of heavy rainfall for the next three days in the Capital.

Data shows that the Safdarjung Observatory, representative of the national Capital’s weather, observed a rainfall surplus of 8.9%, Palam received a surplus of 7.2% and Lodhi Road received a rainfall surplus of 19.1% between June 1 and August 17.

Scientists at IMD said that even though the monthly rainfall statistics for August still show a 23% deficit, there is a forecast of heavy rain on August 18, 19, and 20, and the deficit could well be covered in the next few days.

“There is a forecast of heavy rainfall from August 18 to August 20. The deficit will be covered in these days,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.



The IMD forecast also shows that this season, Delhi is likely to record normal or surplus rainfall. In 2019, the monsoon season retreated in Delhi on October 10, with a rainfall deficit of nearly 38%.

