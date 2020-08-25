Delhi to receive moderate to heavy rainfall over next 3 days: IMD

The rain is likely to flood low-lying areas in the national capital and disrupt the traffic movement. (File photo for representation)

In the national capital, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an alert saying that it will receive “moderate to heavy” rains over the next three days.

“Delhi-NCR is very likely to experience one or two spells of moderate rain from Wednesday evening/night to Friday afternoon, with heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday,” IMD said.

The rain is likely to flood low-lying areas in the national capital and disrupt the traffic movement.The Yamuna river was flowing precariously close to the warning mark in Delhi.

Cloudy weather kept the mercury below the 34 degrees mark in Delhi on Tuesday. However, humidity levels shot up to 92 per cent later in the day.

Delhi has recorded 213.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 210.6 mm in August so far.