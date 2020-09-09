Sections
'Delhi wages war against Corona': CM Kejriwal tweets after city breaks own record of Covid-19 cases

Kejriwal assured people to not be scared by the number of cases and said Delhi wages a war against the disease by adopting aggressive testing approach.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 20:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

New Delhi, Sept 05 (ANI): Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a press conference, in New Delhi. (ANI)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital will wage a war against the coronavirus disease outbreak after more than 4,000 infections were recorded within a span of 24 hours, breaking its previous record of highest single-day spike.

“Highest no of cases-4039. But also, highest no of tests-54,517 against 15,000/20,000 tests till last week. If we did same no of tests, today’s cases wud be less than 1500,” CM Kejriwal said in a tweet, underlining the reason behind  surge in cases. The chief minister had stated on August 26 that Delhi will witness intense testing in order to combat the resurgence of viral contagion.

Kejriwal assured people to not be scared by the number of cases and said Delhi wages a war against the disease by adopting an aggressive testing approach.

He added that the number of deaths continue to be low, as Delhi continues to be the fourth worst-hit state in terms of the death toll. It is 20 today against more than 100 per day in June, Kejriwal said.



The chief minister’s tweet comes on the day Delhi shattered its own record and witnessed highest ever Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, pushing the cumulative tally past the two lakh mark, sparking fears of a second wave in the national capital.

The number of Covid-19 tests conducted in a single day also rose to a new record high with 54,517 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi had last witnessed the highest cases within a span of 24 hours on June 23 after 3,947 new infections were registered. Over the past week, Delhi has recorded more than 2,800 new cases every day on an average. 

