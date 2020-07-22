Delhi woman, alert neighbours foil abduction bid, manage to save 4-year-old

The kidnappers’ bike slipped and its rider fell off after the neighbour tried to overpower him. The two suspects then pushed him and managed to escape from the area. (SCREENGRAB.)

The courage and presence of mind displayed by a woman and her two neighbours not only averted her four-year-old daughter’s abduction but also led the police nab the child’s uncle. The man and his three associates had planned her kidnapping to extort Rs 40 lakh from her parents, police said on Wednesday.

The entire kidnapping attempt and the efforts of the woman and the two neighbours, one placing his scooter in the middle of the lane to block the passage for the bike the kidnappers were riding, was captured on two CCTV cameras installed at a building in the lane in east Delhi’s Shakarpur where the crime took place on Tuesday afternoon.

Although the kidnappers’ bike slipped and its rider fell off after the neighbour tried to overpower him, the two suspects pushed him and managed to escape from the area.

Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV

The two suspects are absconding and police teams are raiding their possible hideouts. The girl child’s uncle Upendra Kumar Gupta, 35, and his friend, Dheeraj, 34, whose motorcycle was used in the crime, have been arrested, said deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh.

DCP Singh said that on Tuesday around 4 pm, the two men wearing helmets were loitering outside the child’s house when an elderly woman, who often visited the neighbourhood, found their activities suspicious and asked what they were doing there.

The duo told her that they were sales executives and were thirsty. They asked for water from her but the woman said she was also an outsider. At this one of the men rang the doorbell of the child’s house.

The girl’s mother came along with her and opened the gate. The duo asked for water to drink, believing that she would go inside to bring it. However, the woman had kept a bottle filled with water near the gate itself. As she was trying to pick the bottle up, one of them picked up the child and tried to flee on the bike with his associate, the DCP said.

In the 44-second CCTV footage, the woman is seen pulling her daughter back and in the process, the suspects fall on the road along with their bike. The woman manages to get hold of her daughter. While the rider is trying to lift his bike, the other suspect is seen running away. A middle-aged neighbour runs behind them as soon as he witnesses the child’s kidnapping attempt, the video footage shows.

In the second video footage, another neighbour is seen standing below a building while the two suspects are coming towards him. Sensing something wrong, the neighbour places his scooter in the middle of the lane and stands opening his hands to stop the suspects. He is seen pushing the biker, who lost control of the bike and fell off it. The neighbour then overpowered the other suspect. But both of them managed to set themselves free and escaped, the video footage showed.

“It is because of the courage and the presence of mind of the two neighbours that the kidnappers failed to abduct the child and had to leave the bike behind before fleeing the spot. The bike’s ownership helped us identify the prime suspect, who turned out to the child’s uncle, and unearth the entire kidnapping conspiracy,” the DCP said.

Officials said that the case would have remained a blind one had the police not got the bike, as the girl’s parents had no clue that her uncle was behind the entire kidnapping conspiracy.