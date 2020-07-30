Delhi youth arrested in Bhopal for defamatory videos against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Rajan Singh called a press conference in Bhopal around noon on Thursday but he was arrested by the crime branch in the morning. (FILE PHOTO.)

A young man from New Delhi was arrested from a hospital in Bhopal by the crime branch of Bhopal Police on Thursday for allegedly spreading rumours related to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Crime Branch, Bhopal said.

Rajan Singh called a press conference in Bhopal around noon on Thursday but he was arrested by the crime branch in the morning.

Earlier, the police had registered an FIR on Tuesday against Rajan Singh, 21, under Sections 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (making statements conducing to public mischief) and 188 (punishment for disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

ASP, crime branch, Gopal Dhakad said, “Since CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared on Twitter on Saturday that he had tested Covid-19 positive, Rajan Singh has been spreading rumours on social media by showing some fake reports and claiming that the CM is lying.”

“We arrested him from a hospital on Thursday. Singh is presently residing in Bhopal to carry out some research on malnutrition as he claims but his credentials are doubtful. Initially, he claimed to be a medico and later he said he was conferred a doctorate degree by a private university. We are interrogating him to know as to why he is spreading rumours. Is this a part of a publicity stunt or is there someone else who is using him to malign the image of the CM.”

Rajan Singh on Tuesday released a video questioning the Covid-19 reports of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and also the credibility of a hospital administration where the CM is taking treatment.

In another video released on Wednesday from a private hospital, Rajan Singh said, “I have just requested the CM to show his reports but police registered an FIR against me. What kind of democratic state is this where we are sent behind bars for asking a question?”