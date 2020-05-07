Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Deliberately infecting healthy people with coronavirus may speed Covid vaccine studies, says WHO

Deliberately infecting healthy people with coronavirus may speed Covid vaccine studies, says WHO

Such studies, which pose significant potential dangers to subjects, may be considered in dire situations and with certain disclosures and protections, a working group of the United Nations health agency said in a report posted Wednesday on its website.

Updated: May 07, 2020 15:52 IST

By Bloomberg,

Cashier Valancy Fernandes of India, wearing a surgical mask and gloves to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, works at a Carrefour supermarket in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP)

Deliberately infecting healthy volunteers with the virus that causes Covid-19 may speed studies of vaccines against the deadly pathogen, the World Health Organization said.

Such studies, which pose significant potential dangers to subjects, may be considered in dire situations and with certain disclosures and protections, a working group of the United Nations health agency said in a report posted Wednesday on its website.

Researchers around the world are racing to develop vaccines to protect against the deadly coronavirus and allow countries to rebuild teetering economies. So-called challenge studies, where treatments or preventatives are tested directly against the infection in informed volunteers, might speed the path of vaccines to the public.

Challenge studies “can be substantially faster to conduct than vaccine field trials,” according to the working group paper, “in part because far fewer participants need to be exposed to experimental vaccines in order to provide (preliminary) estimates of efficacy and safety.”



Eight Conditions

The report laid out eight conditions that would need to be fulfilled for challenge studies to be considered, including scientific justification, an assessment of potential benefits and the fully informed consent of subjects.

Initial studies should be limited to young, healthy adults from 18 to 30 years old. Tests might prioritize those who are most likely to get infected while taking care not to inappropriately target the poor and otherwise socially vulnerable, the report said.

Health-care workers and researchers would be particularly appropriate for coronavirus challenge studies, according to the report, as they already face a higher probability of infection and are well informed about its risks.

Challenge studies hold the potential to reduce coronavirus mortality around the world but pose significant potential dangers for volunteers, scientists led by Marc Lipsitch, a Harvard School of Public Health epidemiologist, suggested in a recent paper.

“Obviously, challenging volunteers with this live virus risks inducing severe disease and possibly even death,” they said in March in an article in the Journal of Infectious Diseases.

Vaccines are usually tested in a large group whose results are compared with those from a separate group of unvaccinated people. Waiting for both groups to become exposed to the illness in their regular daily lives can take months, while challenge studies would ensure that the subjects would promptly come into contact with the virus.

Officials at Moderna Inc., where a vaccine for Covid-19 is in development, aren’t enthusiastic about the idea.

“I’m not sure I am a huge fan of it really for both practical and ethical reasons,” said Tal Zaks, Moderna’s chief medical officer, during a presentation put on by the health news organization Stat on Wednesday. “As is often the case, the devil is in the details.”

Zaks said he wasn’t sure that a challenge study, which could take months to design and implement, would speed development of the company’s product, which is already entering the second of three phases of study. The shot would have to prevent the development of disease, not just mild infections, or it would be hard to know if the dose picked was the right one, he said.

Foundation 1daysooner has a website where people can sign up to participate in a human challenge trial for Covid-19, if one were to occur. Nearly 14,000 volunteers from 102 countries have signed up so far.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 15:50 IST
AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 16:46 IST
‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak
May 07, 2020 16:09 IST
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
May 07, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

Kotak Mahindra Bank declares 10% pay cut for staff with over Rs 25 lakh annual salary
May 07, 2020 17:05 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: UN expects a global baby boom led by India due to Covid-19 lockdowns and all the latest news
May 07, 2020 17:01 IST
Hollywood review: New Netflix series is a ludicrous version of La La Land
May 07, 2020 17:03 IST
Samsung fixed a bug that was in all its phones ever since 2014
May 07, 2020 16:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.