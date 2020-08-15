Sections
Home / India News / ‘Delimitation process on in Jammu and Kashmir, polls soon’: PM Modi in Independence Day speech

‘Delimitation process on in Jammu and Kashmir, polls soon’: PM Modi in Independence Day speech

Ladakh’s long-pending demand to be granted the status of a union territory has also been met, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 11:50 IST

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi, on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

A little over a year after the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories and the reading down of Article 370 and Article 35A, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday referred to it as a year of “a new development journey in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“...this is a year of rights for women, it is also a year of dignified life of refugees in Jammu and Kashmir,” the PM said in his Independence Day speech on Saturday.

In August 2019, Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill that paved the way for the bifurcation of the state into two union territories; read down Article 370 that gave the state special powers and nullified Article 35A that defined citizenship rights that were essential for jobs and education. Article 35A also barred women married to non-state subject holders from passing on their inheritance to their children and was considered as discriminatory.

Referring to the revival as a political process in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been without an elected government since 2018 when the BJP-PDP coalition government fell, the prime minister said that the process of delimitation is on; and when it is over there should be elections.



“Delimitation process is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Once it is completed, an election will be held in the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir will have its own chief minister and ministers. We are committed to this,” the PM said. “The true strength of democracy is in local units. It is a matter of pride for all of us that the public representatives of local units in Jammu and Kashmir are pursuing a new era of development with activism and sensitivity,” he said.

Ladakh’s long-pending demand to be granted the status of a union territory has also been met, PM Modi said.

“Ladakh is on the path to progress, a new central university is coming up an 7500 MW solar park is coming up and just as Sikkim has become an organic state, Ladakh should aim for that as well. Leh, Kargil and Ladkah can become carbon neutral regions,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kriti, Ankita, sister Shweta lead global prayer service for Sushant
Aug 15, 2020 12:25 IST
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan government decides to develop the city again
Aug 15, 2020 12:24 IST
Telangana’s coronavirus tally crosses 90,000
Aug 15, 2020 12:22 IST
HC grants anticipatory bail to two IAS officers in NAN case lodged by ED
Aug 15, 2020 12:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.