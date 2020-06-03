Demand for Shramik trains sees a decline

Shramik special trains that began operating from May 1 for transportation of stranded migrant labourers may be on their final leg of operation with demand for them reducing from the states. Thus far, 5.7 million stranded migrants have been ferried back home in 4,155 trains.

Rail minister Piyush Goyal has said the trains will be operated till the demand from the states remain. On Sunday, the Railways operated only 69 Shramik trains. On Tuesday only 102 Shramik trains operated till 10 am, officials said. “The demand for trains has reduced and only a very few trains are running as mostly all stranded migrants have been sent. The operation may soon be over,”a rail ministry official said on condition of anonymity. The trains were launched on May 1.

Western railways on Tuesday said only two shramik trains operated from Mumbai Suburban area. Western railways has operated1,214 Shramik Trains thus far ferrying18,23,826 passengers to their desired destinations, it said.

Till Monday, the national carrier received a request for only 321 more trains from various states.

The railway board chairman wrote to states on May 29 asking states to provide details of migrants still wanting to return and provide their demands for trains to the ministry.

Railway board chairman, Vinod Kumar Yadav in a press conference last week had said the demand for these trains is declining from the originating state.

Nearly 1,524 Shramik Specials were operated from May 22 to May 28 and ferried two million passengers. On May 20, as many as 279 trains ran.

Last week, originating states asked for 923 trains for migrants, but the number stood at 450 as of last Thursday, he said adding that the trains will continue to run as long as states will request.

The maximum number of trains have been received by Uttar Pradesh and Bihar followed by Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.

The top five States from where trains originated are Gujarat(1027 Trains), Maharashtra(802 Trains), Punjab(416 Trains), Uttar Pradesh (288 Trains) and Bihar (294 Trains).

aND THE top five states where trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh(1670 Trains), Bihar(1482 Trains), Jharkhand(194 Trains), Odisha (180 Trains), West Bengal (135 Trains).

Several Shramik trains from May 20 till May 24 were diverted due to route congestion. The railway ministry said 71 trains were diverted during the period. “It may be noted that trains running now are not facing any congestion. In addition to Shramik specials, railways are running 15 pairs of special Rajdhani type trains connecting New Delhi and started 200 more time tabled trains on June 1,” the ministry added.