Home / India News / Demanding a section of teachers be included into mainstream, Naga students to ban govt vehicles

The ban sought by Naga Students Federation (NSF) and Eastern Naga Students Federation (ENSF), two influential student organizations, has been supported by student bodies of most tribes in the state.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 01:01 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

According to statements issued by various organizations, from Monday movement of vehicles bearing registration numbers beginning with NL-10 and NL-11, used by government vehicles, will be restricted. (TWITTER/@Dimapur Police.)

Student organizations in Nagaland will impose an indefinite ban on movement of government vehicles across the state from Monday demanding that a section of teachers be brought into the mainstream.

The student organizations have called the strike due to alleged inaction on the part of the state government for mainstream teachers belonging to the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamika Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) of batches 2010 and 2013 into the state education cadre.

According to statements issued by various organizations, from Monday movement of vehicles bearing registration numbers beginning with NL-10 and NL-11, used by government vehicles, will be restricted.



However, there will be exemption for vehicles belonging to district administrations, para-military, police, medical and emergency services, municipal bodies and those involved in Covid-19 activities.

“The joint office urges the general public to extend its fullest cooperation for the plight of the teachers who are the backbone of the students’ welfare in particular and society at large,” said a statement issued by Dimapur Naga Students Union (DNSU) on Sunday.

“Any untoward situation arising due to non-cooperation or defying the proposed ‘bandh’, the government official concerned and the state government shall be held solely responsible,” it added.

However, some organizations have opposed the ban and urged the student organizations to call it off.

In a letter addressed to NSF on Friday, Angami Public Organisation (APO), the apex body of the Angami tribe which is mainly active in Dimapur and Kohima, said any agitation/strike cannot be allowed at present due to the Covid-19 threat.

