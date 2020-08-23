Sections
Home / India News / Demanding change in leadership and complete rehaul, top Congress leaders write to Sonia Gandhi

Demanding change in leadership and complete rehaul, top Congress leaders write to Sonia Gandhi

Hindustan Times had spoken to many of them earlier but they explicitly denied writing any letter. HT had earlier reported that the letter was delivered to Gandhi on the Independence Day.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 09:52 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, HHindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (ANI)

At least 23 senior leaders wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, asking for a complete rehaul of the organisation, The Indian Express reported on Sunday. It said the writers of the letter include former chief ministers such as Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Prithviraj Chavan, former ministers Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor, and younger leaders such as Milind Deora and Jitin Prasada.

HT had earlier reported that the letter was delivered to Gandhi on the Independence Day. The Express reported that the letter called for a “full time and effective leadership’’ which is both “visible’’ and “active’’. It said that the leaders, in the letter, pressed for an “urgent establishment of an institutional leadership mechanism” to “collectively guide the party’s revival’’.

Also read: CWC crucial meet tomorrow, convincing Rahul Gandhi to return as party president on agenda

The letter now sets the stage for a stormy session of the Congress Working Committee on Monday. When former party spokesperson Sanjay Jha spoke of such a letter recently, the party’s chief spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala, took to Twitter to rebut Jha, whose claim created a buzz in the Congress circles. He called it a ploy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to divert attention from other issues.

“Special Misinformation Group on Media-TV Debate Guidance in its Whatsapp of today directed to run the story of a non-existent letter of Congress leaders to divert attention from Facebook-BJP links. Of course, BJP stooges have started acting upon it,” Surjewala had tweeted.



The letter, Express reported, didn’t name former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi but said that the uncertainty over the leadership demoralises the workers and has weakened the party.

“It is estimated that around 100 Congress leaders (including MP’s), distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have written a letter to Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, asking for a change in political leadership and transparent elections in the CWC. Watch this space,” Jha had tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Priyanka Chopra remembers father on birth anniversary. Watch video
Aug 23, 2020 10:05 IST
Bihar govt in overdrive to implement statute change for appointment of asst professors
Aug 23, 2020 10:00 IST
Donald Trump says could ‘decouple’ and not do business with China
Aug 23, 2020 10:00 IST
Can you guess the name of the game in this image?
Aug 23, 2020 09:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.