Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi condoles demise of Pandit Jasraj, says it leaves a deep void in Indian cultural sphere

PM Modi condoles demise of Pandit Jasraj, says it leaves a deep void in Indian cultural sphere

Condoling the demise of musical maestro Pandit Jasraj, PM Modi said, “Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists.”

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 19:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of musical legend Pandit Jasraj on Monday, who passed away at his house in New Jersey, United States.

“The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

 

Pandit Jasraj died at the age of 90. His career spanned over 80 years, and he was a recipient of various honours, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.



He is survived by daughter Durga Jasraj and son Shaarang Dev Pandit.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

New diagnostic criteria shine light on early dementia mimics
Aug 17, 2020 19:26 IST
Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies at 90
Aug 17, 2020 19:23 IST
Karnataka government to set up 16 varsities, 34 institutions in 3 years
Aug 17, 2020 19:24 IST
Khattar faces flak for shifting martyr Dhingra’s statue in Karnal
Aug 17, 2020 19:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.