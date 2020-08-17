PM Modi condoles demise of Pandit Jasraj, says it leaves a deep void in Indian cultural sphere

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of musical legend Pandit Jasraj on Monday, who passed away at his house in New Jersey, United States.

“The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

Pandit Jasraj died at the age of 90. His career spanned over 80 years, and he was a recipient of various honours, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

He is survived by daughter Durga Jasraj and son Shaarang Dev Pandit.