‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday presided over a meeting of the party’s general secretaries and state in-charge where she attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, saying the democracy was passing through “most difficult time”.

In a video message posted on Twitter by Congress from its official handle, Gandhi is heard saying that her party’s aim is to keep struggling for the country. “Our root mantra is to serve people. Today, the democracy is passing through its most difficult time, the voice of the victim is being suppressed.”

She also exhorted party leaders to wage a struggle for people’s issues.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had earlier tweeted about the meeting which began at 4 pm. “Sonia ji exhorted everyone to wage a struggle for people’s issues and ameliorating their sufferings as our democracy is passing through most difficult times,” Surjewala said in his tweet.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes ahead of the crucial Bihar polls and key bypolls in various states, including in 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress has been vehemently raising issues like the passage of farm bills, the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, the state of the economy and the government’s handling of it.

The party has been carrying out nationwide protests against the farm bills.

Earlier on Sunday, the party’s former president Rahul Gandhi had slammed the BJP over incidents of crime against women.

“How it started: ‘Beti Bachao’ (save the daughter), how it’s going: ‘Apradhi Bachao’ (save criminals),” the Congress leader said using popular social media trend how it started, how it’s going.