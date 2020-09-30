‘Demolition was a divine act’: Leaders welcome special CBI court’s verdict in Babri mosque demolition case

Residents walk past Hanuman Garhi temple, after a special CBI delivered its verdict in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition accused case, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (PTI photo)

The special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Lucknow on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case due to lack of conclusive proof.

The CBI court acquitted all the 32 accused, including former deputy prime minister LK Advani, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti, former union minister Murli Manohar Joshi and ex-Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh, saying the demolition of the mosque was a spontaneous act and not a pre-planned one.

‘Satyamev Jayate’, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said in a statement after the verdict was out.

The Defense Minister of India, Rajnath Singh welcomed the court’s judgment and said “This shows, that though delayed, justice eventually triumphed.”

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was one of the accused in the case who were acquitted by the special CBI court, welcomed the verdict.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the special court in Babri Masjid demolition case. The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP’s belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement,” Advani said.

Here’s what all other political leaders have said on the special court’s verdict in Babri mosque demolition case:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinay Katiyar, one of the accused who were acquitted said, “We welcome the judgement. It’s a triumph of the truth. We never had any role in the demolition. We were actually on stage, that was away from the site where the demolition took place.”

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the head of the Ram Janmbhoomi Tirth Kshetra, one of the accused in the Babri demolition case, welcomed the special CBI court’s acquittal and said the ‘dhaancha’ (structure) fell due to ‘Hindu akrosh’ (Hindu anger).

“No Hindu hatches conspiracies. The ‘dhaancha’ fell due to Hindu akrosh (Hindu anger). Though belated, but at least now, the court decision, provides the stamp of approval on ‘asthaa’ (belief),” said Das.

“Lord Ram is the ancestor of all and his birthplace has now been freed. December 6, 1992 is part of history. All those who were accused of demolition are devotees who would never engage in an anti-social act. Mental agony was caused to them by making them accused,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The then Congress government acted with political bias, indulged in vote bank politics, defamed the BJP and VHP leaders, saints and other social organisations by lodging false cases on them. The people involved in the conspiracy should now apologise to the country.”

Former BJP MP Ram Vilasdas Vedanti, among the accused who were acquitted, said, “It’s good that justice has been done. The court agreed that we did no wrong.”

Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza said: “The decision is a welcome one and it’s a victory of justice. This is Ram Rajya. This is what is called rule of law.’”

Another accused who was acquitted by the special CBI court, Mahant Dharamdas said, “What can we say? The demolition was a divine act. There was nothing wrong in it. The judgement is a welcome one.”

Iqbal Ansari, petitioner in Babri mosque demolition case, welcomed the verdict and said “Ayodhya wants to live peacefully”.

“I think now, all this chaos and trouble’ must end. Ayodhya wants to live peacefully. All should welcome the judgement. We abided by the court judgement in the past and would continue to do so. Let there be no more such issues,” he said.

VHP leader Sharad Sharma said “Today’s decision of the CBI court has made people’s faith in democracy and rule of law even stronger. Today, the lord’s birthplace is free of obstructions and historical mistakes of the past have been set right.”

Rajnath Singh, defense minister and Lucknow MP said in a tweet, “I welcome the acquittal of all the 32 accused in the case. This shows, that though delayed, justice eventually triumphed.”