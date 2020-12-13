Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Dense fog engulfs Delhi, Skymet warns of flight disruptions

Dense fog engulfs Delhi, Skymet warns of flight disruptions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also warned of very dense fog in isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Uattarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and New Delhi.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 09:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dense fog enveloped parts of Delhi on Sunday morning (Livemint)

Heavy smog enveloped parts of the national Capital on Sunday morning, leading to decreased visibility. People were advised to check and confirm their flight statuses before leaving for the airport as visibility dropped drastically due to the dense fog.

“At 08:00 hours, Palam Airport visibility dropped to 100 meters due to dense fog. Runway 29 is 125 and runway is 28 is 150 meters. Flight delay and flight diversion is possible. Kindly confirm flight status before leaving,” tweeted Mahesh Palawat, vice president (Meteorology and Climate Change) at SkymetWeather, on Sunday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also warned of very dense fog in isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Uattarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and New Delhi.

“Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over UP next 5 days and over Uttarakhand next 3 days. Dense fog in isolated pockets over plains of HP, north Rajasthan, north MP next 2 days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi next 3 days,” IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, due to the rainfall in parts of Delhi on Saturday, air became heavy with moisture, increasing pollution levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 361 at 7am on Sunday, which is categorised as “very poor”. On Saturday, the AQI was recorded at 356, a deterioration from Friday’s 295, and also in the “very poor” zone.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
by Shishir Gupta
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
How state governments are preparing to administer Covid-19 vaccine doses
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Assam Police SI results 2020 declared at slprbassam.in, here’s how to check
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Flamenco artist’s show ‘a balm’ for pandemic-weary souls
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Leader of PFI’s student wing held in Kerala, Hathras funding link under scanner
by HT Correspondent
Year on, Nagarik Samaj takes out candlelight march against CAA in Assam
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.