Depression forms over Bay of Bengal, to intensify soon: IMD

A depression has formed over Bay of Bengal on Monday and it is likely to intensify further into a deep depression and bring widespread rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and south coastal Andhra Pradesh from December 1, the India Meteorological Department said.

“A depression has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal,” the department tweeted and in a subsequent post on pre-cyclone watch for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala coasts said it is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 12 hours.

The low pressure area on November 28 over south Andaman sea and adjoining areas of southeast Bay of Bengal organised into a well marked low pressure area on Sunday and further concentrated into a depression today.

Scattered to widespread rainfall activity has already been forecast over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Rayalaseema from Decemeber 1 to 3.

The IMD also had said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the first three days of December and isolated extremely rainfall over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on December 2.