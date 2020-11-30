Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Depression forms over Bay of Bengal, to intensify soon: IMD

Depression forms over Bay of Bengal, to intensify soon: IMD

The low pressure area on November 28 over south Andaman sea and adjoining areas of southeast Bay of Bengal organised into a well marked low pressure area on Sunday and further concentrated into a depression today.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 16:55 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Chennai

Scattered to widespread rainfall activity has already been forecast over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Rayalaseema from Decemeber 1 to 3. (AFP | Representational image)

A depression has formed over Bay of Bengal on Monday and it is likely to intensify further into a deep depression and bring widespread rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and south coastal Andhra Pradesh from December 1, the India Meteorological Department said.

“A depression has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal,” the department tweeted and in a subsequent post on pre-cyclone watch for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala coasts said it is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 12 hours.

The low pressure area on November 28 over south Andaman sea and adjoining areas of southeast Bay of Bengal organised into a well marked low pressure area on Sunday and further concentrated into a depression today.

Scattered to widespread rainfall activity has already been forecast over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Rayalaseema from Decemeber 1 to 3.

The IMD also had said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the first three days of December and isolated extremely rainfall over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on December 2.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
Nov 30, 2020 15:54 IST
Delhi government caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800
Nov 30, 2020 16:50 IST
SCO meet: India launches thinly veiled attack on Pakistan over terrorism
Nov 30, 2020 16:24 IST
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Nov 30, 2020 14:57 IST

latest news

China sanctions leaders of US groups over Hong Kong actions
Nov 30, 2020 17:04 IST
Student loses IIT Bombay seat due to ‘wrong’ click, moves Supreme Court
Nov 30, 2020 17:03 IST
Depression forms over Bay of Bengal, to intensify soon: IMD
Nov 30, 2020 16:55 IST
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee like a kid, got everything on a platter, says BJP Bengal president
Nov 30, 2020 16:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.