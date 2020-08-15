Despite HC stay, Jagan sticks to 3 capitals plan, says foundation for executive capital at Vizag shortly

YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday announced laying of foundation stone for the executive capital at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool shortly.

Jagan’s announcement at the 74th Independence Day celebrations held at Indira Gandhi municipal stadium in Vijayawada came at a time when the state high court is hearing a record number of 55 public interest litigation petitions challenging the recently enacted legislations to form three capitals in the state.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the tricolour, the chief minister said the decision to establish three capitals was taken to ensure balanced growth of the state and to do justice to all the three regions.

“The bifurcation of the combined Andhra Pradesh in 2014 has left deep wounds on the people of the state and they are deeply hurt. Decentralisation of development and balanced growth in all the three regions of the state by forming three capital cities is the only way to undo the injustice done to Andhra Pradesh due to bifurcation,” Jagan said.

He added that foundation stones for the executive capital at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool will be laid “very soon”.

His government’s plan to lay the foundation stone on August 16 for the construction of the executive capital at Visakhapatnam has been halted due to the state high court’s order extending the status quo on the three capitals plan till August 27. The government has moved the Supreme Court seeking to vacate the stay, but the SC has not taken up the case till now.

The chief minister also reiterated his government’s commitment to achieve special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

“It was a promise made by the Centre in the Parliament. Today, the Centre doesn’t need anybody’s support. I hope the situation will change and by God’s grace, we will get Special Category Status”, he said, adding that his government would continue to make efforts in that direction.