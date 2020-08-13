Determined to work for people of Rajasthan, tweets Sachin Pilot after meeting with CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot along with senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot flashes victory signs during the party MLAs meeting, at CM residence in Jaipur on Thursday. (PTI Photo )

Shortly after Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Thursday that his government will seek a trust vote in the House assembly which begins Friday, his former deputy Sachin Pilot took to Twitter to announce that the Congress party determined to act in the interest of the people of the state.

“Took part in the meeting of the Legislative Party today with fellow MLAs including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ji, organization general secretary KC Venugopal ji, Incharge Avinash Pandey ji and state president Govind Singh Dotasara ji. We are determined to act in the interest of the people of Rajasthan and in accordance with the promises made,” Pilot tweeted.

The return of Pilot and 18 of his supporters have come as a huge boost for the Congress that had been convulsed by infighting for more than a month.

Gehlot and Pilot came face-to-face at the Congress Legislature Party meet on Thursday, underscoring that grievances of the dissident MLAs will be addressed and that the episode should now be buried for good.