Sections
Home / India News / Deve Gowda demands Karnataka-wide lockdown as Covid-19 cases cross 40,000- mark

Deve Gowda demands Karnataka-wide lockdown as Covid-19 cases cross 40,000- mark

On Monday, Karnataka registered 2,738 new coronavirus cases taking the state’s tally to 41,581 which includes 757 deaths and 16,248 discharges.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:01 IST

By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has made it clear that the lockdown in Bangalore would be only for a period of one week and would not be extended. (PTI PHOTO.)

Even as Bengaluru - both urban and rural districts - prepared for a week-long lockdown starting Tuesday 8 pm, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda demanded that the Karnataka government announce a statewide lockdown as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to spiral. The former PM also appealed to the people to cooperate with the government and follow the necessary norms to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grocery shops, meat shops, and other essential but non-emergency establishments will be open only between 5 am and 12 noon. However, all other commercial private establishments would be shut for a week.

On Monday, Karnataka registered 2,738 new coronavirus cases taking the state’s tally to 41,581 which includes 757 deaths and 16,248 discharges.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has made it clear that the lockdown in Bengaluru would be only for a period of one week and would not be extended. This clarification came after the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry criticized the government’s decision to opt for another lockdown saying it would have a negative impact on industrial and economic activity which was just picking up.



In spite of the CM’s assurance of lockdown being limited to just one week, thousands of migrant workers have begun moving out of Bengaluru to their native districts in the state.

Earlier in the day, the CM held a video conference with DC’s of all districts across the state. The CM advised DC’s that they should give priority to rapid antigen tests as the state had procured and distributed one lakh test kits. Yediyurappa pointed out that the number of Covid-19 cases had increased heavily in Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Bellary, Udupi, and Kalburgi districts and asked officials in these districts to take extra measures to bring down the number of cases.

Pointing out that the mortality (death) rate in Bidar district is one among the top five districts in the country; the CM instructed that measures be taken to control the death rate. The CM also directed officials to take action against private hospitals that were not cooperating with the government to treat Covid-19 and non- Covid-19 cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Four mobile phones recovered from inmates of Ludhiana central jail
Jul 13, 2020 21:19 IST
Indian boxing team’s doctor tests positive for Covid-19
Jul 13, 2020 21:19 IST
We had no inkling that Soorma Bhopali would become so iconic: Ramesh Sippy 
Jul 13, 2020 21:11 IST
Inmate escapes from temporary prison in Yerawada
Jul 13, 2020 21:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.