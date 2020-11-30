Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti

People along with their families offered prayers and lightened candles in the temple premises on the occassion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 10:43 IST

By Asian News International, Amritsar

Devotees gathered in large numbers at Golden Temple on the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, in Amritsar, Punjab. (Photo by Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

With Covid-19 protocols in place, devotees offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Monday.

People along with their families offered prayers and lightened candles in the temple premises. Golden Temple has been illuminated with elaborate lights.

“I along with my family, have come here all the way from Guwahati to offer prayers on the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. We felt so good,” said Sanjay Kumar, a devotee.

“A large number of devotees have come here to offers from far away places,” said another devotee, Umarjeet Singh.



Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev and wished citizens on his birth anniversary.Taking to Twitter, the President said that Guru Nanak Dev showed people the path of unity, harmony, fraternity, comity, and service, and gave an economic philosophy to realize a lifestyle based on hard work, honesty, and self-respect.

 

The Prime Minister prayed that the Sikh Guru’s thoughts keep motivating people to serve society and ensure a better planet.

 

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with much joy and fervour throughout the country and different parts of the world on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Nov 30, 2020 09:46 IST
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Nov 30, 2020 10:23 IST
Covid-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu to continue till Dec 30
Nov 30, 2020 10:27 IST
China to build super dam on its part of Brahmaputra river
Nov 29, 2020 23:34 IST

latest news

Devotees witness ‘Chokkapanai’ lit at Ramanathaswamy Temple on Karthigai Deepam festival
Nov 30, 2020 10:51 IST
Have you seen the images of this white lion showing off its majestic mane?
Nov 30, 2020 10:44 IST
Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti
Nov 30, 2020 10:43 IST
‘One guy cannot win you the game’, Harbhajan backs Kohli after India’s loss
Nov 30, 2020 10:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.