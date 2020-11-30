Sections
Devotees take holy dip on ‘Kartik Purnima’ in Prayagraj, Varanasi

Devotees also took a holy dip in the Ganga river at Raj Ghat and Ramganga River in Moradabad on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 17:16 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Asian News International

Devotees gathered at Triveni Sangam to offer prayers and take the holy dip in River Ganga on the occasion of ‘Kartik Purnima’. (ANI)

Devotees gathered at Triveni Sangam to offer prayers and take the holy dip in River Ganga on the occasion of ‘Kartik Purnima’ on Monday.

“After our Chhat Puja, it is necessary to take a holy dip in River Ganga so we have come here. It is an auspicious occasion,” said a devotee.

“It is believed that all gods and goddesses come on earth on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, hence this day is celebrated with great fervour,” said another devotee.

Devotees also took a holy dip in the Ganga river at Raj Ghat and Ramganga River in Moradabad on the occasion of Kartik Purnima today.

However, in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus across the country, devotees will are not allowed to take a holy dip in the river Ganga in Utttarakhand’s Haridwar on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, the district administration said. Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi today and dedicate to the nation the six-lane widening project of the Handia (Prayagraj) - Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. He will then visit Kashi Vishwanath Mandir around 4:30 pm followed by inspection of the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor project. The Prime Minister will attend the Dev Deepawali Mahotsav at 05:15 PM followed by the address to the gathering. He will depart from Raj Ghat and will view Dev Deepawali celebrations from Raj Ghat to Chet Singh Ghat.

