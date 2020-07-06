Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples on first Monday of Sawan

Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples on first Monday of Sawan

At Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, the temperature of devotees is being checked with thermometer gun, as a precautionary measure that has become a new normal.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 09:43 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

The usual hustle-bustle is missing at the temple due to coronavirus outbreak which has affected the lives of people across the globe. (PTI)

On the first Monday of ‘Sawan’ (Shravan) month, devotees started coming to Lord Shiva temples in different parts of the country from the early morning to offer prayers.

At Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, the temperature of devotees is being checked with thermometer gun, as a precautionary measure that has become a new normal.

However, the usual hustle-bustle is missing at the temple due to coronavirus outbreak which has affected the lives of people across the globe.

A priest at Gauri Shankar Temple said: “We pray to Lord Shiva to free us from coronavirus. We have done barricading, ensuring social distancing and temple premise is being regularly sanitised. We are not allowing anyone to offer water.”



“Many things have changed at the temple. Social distancing is being maintained. People are not allowed to gather at one place,” a devotee told ANI.

In Varanasi, devotees in large numbers throng Kashi Vishwanath temple. Police was present at the temple to maintain social distancing.

Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe.

While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is predominantly celebrated in North Indian states.

It is believed that on ‘sawan ke somwar’ (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Armaan Malik postpones single to make way for Dil Bechara trailer
Jul 06, 2020 10:41 IST
Stuart Broad could miss 1st Test vs Wi due to tactical reasons: Reports
Jul 06, 2020 10:35 IST
West Bengal forest department recruits canine for anti-poaching operations
Jul 06, 2020 10:30 IST
Who has short shorts: Elon Musk sells them for real at $69.42
Jul 06, 2020 10:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.