Sections
Home / India News / DGCA extends deadline for IndiGo, GoAir to replace PW engines to August 31

DGCA extends deadline for IndiGo, GoAir to replace PW engines to August 31

This decision comes as the low-cost carriers could not meet the original deadline of May 31 after the supply chain was hit because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 11:56 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Aircraft sits on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the deadline for IndiGo and GoAir to replace all the 60 unmodified Pratt&Whitney (P&W) engines on their A320neo planes by three months.

This decision comes as the low-cost carriers could not meet the original deadline of May 31 after the supply chain was hit because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We took a call couple of days back and instructed both the airlines. Both taken together about 60 engines are yet to be replaced and the obvious reason was Covid-19 impact and the resultant lockdowns,” Arun Kumar, the aviation regulator’s director general, said.

“Supply chains and production lines all got impacted and in turn disturbed the process. Keeping all this in view, we have extended the deadline by three months up to August 31, 2020,” Kumar said.



“We also instructed that for the current times, aircraft with both engines modified should be flown and this should not be difficult as the curtailed operations are likely to last for some more time,” he added.

Both the airlines were instructed by the regulator in March to replace their unmodified engines by May 31 following a series of serious snags in aircraft fitted with the engines.

IndiGo has 106 PW powered A320Neo planes in its fleet while GoAir has 43 of them.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Over 8,300 cases in 1 day again, India now 7th worst-hit country globally
Jun 01, 2020 12:09 IST
Manipur government to extend lockdown till June 30
Jun 01, 2020 12:06 IST
Hong Kong reports first local Covid-19 cases in two weeks
Jun 01, 2020 12:00 IST
Body of missing teenaged girl found in Pabbar river
Jun 01, 2020 12:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.