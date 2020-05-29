Sections
Home / India News / DGCA says locust swarms pose threat to aircraft during landing and takeoff phase, issues guidelines

DGCA says locust swarms pose threat to aircraft during landing and takeoff phase, issues guidelines

India is battling the worst desert locust invasion in more than 21 years. The crop-destroying swarms first attacked Rajasthan and have now spread to Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Updated: May 29, 2020 18:41 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Pitot and static sources can also get partially or fully blocked while flying through locust swarms, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.Photo:-HT

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday issued guidelines for stakeholders like pilots and engineers on how to deal with locust swarms, saying they pose a threat to aircraft in the critical landing and takeoff phase of a flight.

India is battling the worst desert locust invasion in more than 21 years. The crop-destroying swarms first attacked Rajasthan and have now spread to Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

“Generally, locusts are found at lower levels and therefore pose a threat to aircraft in the critical landing and takeoff phase of the flight. Almost all air intake ports of the aircraft will be prone to ingestion in large numbers, if the aircraft flies through a swarm (areas like engine inlet, air-conditioning pack inlet etc.),” the regulator said in its circular.

Pitot and static sources can also get partially or fully blocked while flying through locust swarms, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.



“Blocked pitot and static sources lead to erroneous instrument indications, especially unreliable air speed and altimeter indications,” it said.

A pitot tube in airplanes is used to measure the flow speed of the wind.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dortmund’s Haaland to miss Paderborn game, Dahoud out for the season
May 29, 2020 18:54 IST
‘Strived to bring a positive change’: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Ajit Jogi
May 29, 2020 18:56 IST
Lockdown should be extended beyond May 31: Haryana minister Anil Vij
May 29, 2020 18:56 IST
Instagram Star Alii Muhammed lost some weight and gained a career
May 29, 2020 18:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.