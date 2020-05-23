Air passengers from 6 states to undergo ‘institutional quarantine’: DGP Karnataka

Sections
In a Twitter post on Saturday morning, the office of DGP, Karanataka announced that “incoming domestic flight passenger from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & Madhya Pradesh will undergo 7 day institutional Quarantine”.

Updated: May 23, 2020 11:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Domestic air travel is set to resume in the country amid coronavirus lockdown 4.0 from Monday. (ANI)

In the wake of the resumption of domestic air travel from Monday, Director General of Police, Karnataka has stated that all passengers coming to Karnataka via domestic flights from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh will be required to undergo a 7-day “institutional quarantine” which will be followed by home quarantine.

In a Twitter post on Saturday morning, the office of DGP, Karanataka announced the same.

“Incoming domestic flight passenger from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & Madhya Pradesh will undergo 7 day institutional Quarantine followed by home quarantine,” the tweet read.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that domestic air travel will resume from May 25 with conditions.



The ministry has urged “vulnerable people”, like the elderly, pregnant women and children, to avoid travelling. It also said that, as of now, only one-third of operations will be resumed. A comprehensive list of guidelines for air passengers was also issued which laid out the dos and don’t of air travelling amid the coronavirus crisis.

As per the guidelines, passengers must wear masks and follow social distancing norms. Only one cabin bag and one check-in baggage will be allowed per passenger. Web check-ins are encouraged and health update on Aarogya Setu - as well as self-declaration - is also a must.

This comes when the number of coronavirus cases in the country breached the 125,000-mark on Saturday. According to the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 tally in the country stands at 125,101. There are 69,597 active cases of coronavirus in the country while 3,720 people have succumbed to death. The number of patients who have recovered or have been discharged from the hospitals has jumped to 51,783.

