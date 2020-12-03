Sections
Dharampal Gulati, iconic face of MDH spices, dies; tributes pour in

According to MDH website, Gulati was born on March 27, 1923, in Pakistan’s Sialkot. He dropped out of school in 1933 before he could complete Class 5.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 09:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passed away on Thursday morning. (Twitter/ANI)

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, owner of spices brand MDH, passed away on Thursday. He was 98.

Union minister Piyush Goyal paid tribute to Gulati on Twitter. “Extremely saddened by the demise of Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, who spread the fragrance of Indian spices in the whole world. He set an example through his self-reliance. May he attain salvation,” Goyal tweeted in Hindi on Thursday morning.

 

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid his tributes to the departed soul. “Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul.”



 

By 1937, Gulati started assisting his father in his business.

He came to Delhi after the Partition, on September 27, 1947, and started a business of spices.

