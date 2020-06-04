Dharavi reports 674 new cases in the past 20 days, with a mortality rate of 2.67%

Sections
Updated: Jun 04, 2020 16:50 IST

By Eeshanpriya M S,

Mumbai: The congested Dharavi slum, the biggest in Asia and the epicentre of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Mumbai, has reported 674 new cases in the past 20 days, including 18 fresh deaths and the mortality rate of 2.67%.

The Covid-19 related mortality rate in Dharavi at 2.67% is lower than Mumbai (3.27%).

Dharavi has reported 1,872 Covid-19 positive cases, including 23 deaths, since April 1.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G-North ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), under whose jurisdiction Dharavi falls, explained the reasons behind the low Covid-19 related death rate among the slum population.



“Aggressive testing among suspected patients at an early stage helped us keep the death rate low. We ensured timely medical intervention. Our measures led to a good recovery rate among the Covid-19 patients,” he said.

The G-North ward, which comprises Dadar, Mahim, and Dharavi, has reported 2,820 Covid-19 positive cases to date, including 50 deaths and the mortality rate of 1.87%.

Dadar has recorded 368 Covid-19 positive cases and 21 deaths so far, while the corresponding figure for Mahim is 580 and six, respectively.

“The G-North ward has also started a Dedicated Covid-19 Health Centre (DCHC) for Dharavi that is located at Maharashtra Nature Park. The centre, which has 200 oxygen-equipped beds, will cater to around five lakh people in the area,” Dighavkar said.

